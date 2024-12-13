Lissi enters final stage of German EUDI wallet prototype competition

Digital ID wallet maker Lissi has qualified for the final phase of the German government competition to create a national European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet prototype.

The prototype competition was organized by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation (SPRIND) and invited six companies to participate with state funding and another five companies within the non-funding track, including Samsung, Google and Lissi. The 13-month contest was launched to find solutions for designing the EUDI Wallet for German users. Each team is expected to develop at least one wallet app for Android or iOS.

“The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as a role model in Europe,” says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi. “The participation of Samsung and Google in the challenge underlines the global strategic importance of our work.”

The company has been focusing on developing the EUDI-Wallet Connector, an application that enables organizations to interact seamlessly with the German EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The product is aimed at regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications and public administration. The connector allows the issuing and verification of digital credentials, making it easier to comply with regulations, the firm says in its announcement.

During the second stage of the prototype competition, the company tested use cases as part of the Potential consortium, one of the EUDI Wallet’s large-scale pilots.

Lissi has previously stated that it has already lined up collaborations with municipal authorities and major banks. The startup was originally incubated by neosfer, the innovation unit of the German Commerzbank Group, and was spun off in October.

The German federal government plans to make its state digital identity wallet gradually become usable by 2027. The first functions of the mobile app will be the identification and signing of digital documents with qualified electronic signatures (QES) with more functions added in the future.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Germany | Lissi | SPRIND | verifiable credentials