Germany names 5 more companies to prototype EUDI Wallet

Last week, Germany announced six companies that will receive funding to design prototypes for the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The German Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND), which is hosting the prototype competition, has now come out with five new names that will test their prototypes within the non-funding track.

Projects that will participate in creating the EUDI Wallet without financial assistance from SPRIND are Google’s Android German EUDI Open Source Wallet Prototype, Samsung’s solution for EUDI Wallets and IdealWALLET from German software company Kaprion.

Joining the competition in the non-funding track are also ID-Wallet from Lissi, the innovation unit of banking institution Commerzbank AG, and wwWallet from a group of creators including Sunet (Swedish University Computer Network), GUnet (Greek Universities Network) and Swedish hardware authentication device maker Yubico.

SPRIND’s 13-month prototype competition is designed to solve the most important challenges in allowing Germans to use the EUDI wallet, the pan-European project to give each EU citizen a wallet that can manage their identity and access public and private services. The agency is carrying out the project on behalf of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI).

The companies that have received grants to develop solutions are Sphereon, Ubique Innovation, Animo Solutions, Governikus, Tice and Authada.

