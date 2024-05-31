Germany selects six companies for EUDI Wallet prototype competition

Germany is preparing to test new solutions for the upcoming European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, paving the way towards a wallet app that allows citizens to identify themselves and manage identity data and documents.

The German Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND) has announced the first six participants of its competition to design EUDI Wallet prototypes.

The winning projects are Sphereon Wallet for All from Netherlands-based digital credentials company Sphereon, Heidi: Humanzentrierte EID Infrastruktur under Zurich firm Ubique Innovation, Animo Easy-PID from Utrecht-based Animo Solutions, eID client Wallet-Evolution from German company Governikus, TICE Wallet from Berlin-based startup Tice and eEWA – easy EUDI-Wallet App made by another German firm called Authada.

The 13-month prototype competition is intended to solve the most important challenges in designing an EUDI wallet for German users. The six teams will receive funding to implement and prototype their ideas. Each team is expected to develop at least one wallet app for Android or iOS.

SPRIND is carrying out the project on behalf of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI).

“Over the next months, we will be part of a groundbreaking project that will empower every citizen in the EU to have full control over their personal data, revolutionizing how we manage digital identity and personal information sharing,” Sphereon says in a LinkedIn post.

Governikus says that the EUDI Wallet Prototypes project will allow them to continue working on digital sovereignty in Europe.

“With the official federal ID card app, Governikus is already familiar with developing secure and user-friendly apps within the framework of legal regulations and (inter)national standards,” the company says in an announcement.

Animo Solutions said in a LinkedIn post that the company is excited to apply its knowledge of lower-level open-source to building digital identity applications with UX.

“In the first phase, which we’ll deliver by end of July, we’re going to build a mobile wallet that can securely receive and present a PID (in SD-JWT VC and mDL format), bound to hardware keys stored in the mobile device’s secure enclave. Trust will be managed using OpenID Federation,” the company says.

