Armenia gets patriotic with biometric passports, ID cards coming in fall 2026

Armenia has a new biometric passport. A release from the government says the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, can confirm that the biometric passports and identification cards will be available in fall 2026.

Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan says the new system will ensure identity documents comply with high international standards, and specifically points to requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It aims to increase the reliability of documents, and “facilitate border crossings and contribute to the free movement of citizens, including in the process of visa liberalization with the European Union.”

The biometric ID cards are the product of a public-private partnership agreement between the government and Haypass, a consortium established in 2024 between Idemia Identity Security and ACI Technology S.à.r.l. to develop the biometric ID infrastructure. The system will also include biometric ID cards designed by IN Groupe, which acquired the Idemia Smart Identity division last year.

Armenia’s new passports will have high-level protective mechanisms and security components – and a design that “reflects the Armenian identity, historical and cultural heritage and symbols of statehood.” Per the release, various pages feature “the image of Hayk Nahapet and the petroglyphs discovered in the Geghama Mountains and Ukhtasar, which have a rather ancient history.”

The cuneiform inscription of the founding of Yerevan, the boundary stones of the Artaxerxes period, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadz, and symbols of modern statehood are also showcased, as are regional and natural features and customs, like baking lavash and “the famous deer, symbol of Jermuk.”

Armenia’s biometric passports are mandatory for Armenian citizens aged 16 or older. Children between the ages of 6 and 16 may be issued biometric ID cards upon parental request. Kids under six will be expected to continue using birth certificates as the primary form of identification.

Alongside biometric passports, Armenia also plans to introduce automatic, contactless crossing systems at border checkpoints. All documents for foreigners, refugees and stateless persons will also be outfitted with chip biometrics.

Article Topics

Armenia | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | identity document