Idemia to supply Armenia with biometric passports, ID cards by second half of 2026

A consortium between Idemia Identity Security France and ACI Technology S.à.rl has been selected to support the government of Armenia in implementing its “Public-Private Partnership Program for the Infrastructure for the Provision of Biometric Passports and Identification Cards.”

A release (translated from Armenian) from Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says that, following a tender issued in mid 2024, results of its evaluation of two qualified applicants saw Idemia’s consortium score 94.97 points out of 100.

Its competitor, a consortium between AUGENTIC GmbH and Portuguese State Printer Imprensa Nacional – Casa da Moeda, scored 79.24 points.

The members of the interdepartmental evaluation committee thus voted in favor of the decision to recognize the Identity Security France and ACI Technology S.à.rl consortium as the winner.

The new infrastructure for issuing and accepting biometric documents includes the standardization of building conditions, the establishment of offices, server economy, printing equipment, software solutions and technical re-equipment.

Armenia plans to begin the production of biometric passports and identification cards in the second half of 2026. In comments to Arka News, Armenian Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan says “the implementation of this will allow our citizens to not only access government services more efficiently, but also to travel with dignity and take advantage of preferential offers at the borders.”

Article Topics

Armenia | biometric identification | biometric passport | government purchasing | IDEMIA | identity document | public-private partnerships | tender