FB pixel

Idemia NSS wins DOJ biometric service contract

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Law Enforcement
Idemia NSS wins DOJ biometric service contract
 

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Offices Boards and Division’s Justice Management Division has awarded Idemia National Security Solutions (NSS) a one-year, $6.4M contract to modernize and support the Justice Biometric Identity Service (JBIS). The contract has a total potential value of $44.3 million over 10 years.

Biometric Update requested comment from IDEMIA but one was not provided by press time.

JBIS is a criminal biometrics service that will support federal agencies by processing criminal-ID requests, booking information, and investigation notes. It will also provide Next Generation Identity (NGI) functionality and services for over 400 criminal justice and civil applicant agencies. JBIS will provide modern, scalable, and extensible web, mobile and cloud technologies for its existing and future customer agencies at reduced costs.

The Next Generation Identification system provides the criminal justice community with the world’s largest and most efficient electronic repository of biometric and criminal history information.

Biometric Update reported a year ago that DOJ’s Office of the Chief Information Officer had announced it was intending to replace the Joint Automated Booking System (JABS) and Civil Applicant System (CAS) with a single, new contractor-owned/contractor-operated managed service for the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.

At that time, a Request for Information (RFI) was issued as part of market research related to JBIS. The RFI said at the time that a new procurement to replace the existing JABS and CAS systems with JBIS was slated for this fiscal year with a “follow-on procurement package … planned for the end of FY 2024.

The new service allows CJIS to process over 420,000 electronic biometric transactions annually, provide services for over 10,000 users and 5,000 workstations, and comply with federal cybersecurity and privacy standards.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Procurement audit finds fault with Australian Passport Office

A recent performance audit by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has uncovered procurement issues within the Department of Foreign…

 

LSEG Risk Intelligence’s new biometric, ID verification tools hit the market

LSEG Risk Intelligence has launched two new products that utilizes AI to verify identities, with the aim of strengthening anti-fraud…

 

Canadian policy makers spar over age verification bills S-210, C-412

The question of effective age verification in Canada increasingly has ramifications beyond the beaver. There is ongoing debate on whether…

 

Lobby groups sue to block Florida’s age verification requirements for social media

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) are suing the state of Florida to prevent social media companies…

 

World strengthens chain link with LBank Exchange listing, multiple integrations

Fresh off its rebrand, World (ex-Worldcoin) has announced its upcoming listing on LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading…

 

Clear cruises into biometrics deals with Uber, 100 as it looks beyond travel

“It has to be everywhere. It is the answer to safety and customer experience.” That’s the bottom line for Clear…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events