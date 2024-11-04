Idemia NSS wins DOJ biometric service contract

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Offices Boards and Division’s Justice Management Division has awarded Idemia National Security Solutions (NSS) a one-year, $6.4M contract to modernize and support the Justice Biometric Identity Service (JBIS). The contract has a total potential value of $44.3 million over 10 years.

JBIS is a criminal biometrics service that will support federal agencies by processing criminal-ID requests, booking information, and investigation notes. It will also provide Next Generation Identity (NGI) functionality and services for over 400 criminal justice and civil applicant agencies. JBIS will provide modern, scalable, and extensible web, mobile and cloud technologies for its existing and future customer agencies at reduced costs.

The Next Generation Identification system provides the criminal justice community with the world’s largest and most efficient electronic repository of biometric and criminal history information.

Biometric Update reported a year ago that DOJ’s Office of the Chief Information Officer had announced it was intending to replace the Joint Automated Booking System (JABS) and Civil Applicant System (CAS) with a single, new contractor-owned/contractor-operated managed service for the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.

At that time, a Request for Information (RFI) was issued as part of market research related to JBIS. The RFI said at the time that a new procurement to replace the existing JABS and CAS systems with JBIS was slated for this fiscal year with a “follow-on procurement package … planned for the end of FY 2024.

The new service allows CJIS to process over 420,000 electronic biometric transactions annually, provide services for over 10,000 users and 5,000 workstations, and comply with federal cybersecurity and privacy standards.

