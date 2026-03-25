FB pixel

Fime lab can now test against new EMVCo biometric card specification

New evaluation of fingerprint card sensors sees FPC become first to pass muster
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Fime lab can now test against new EMVCo biometric card specification
 

Fime’s laboratory for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region has received EMVCo recognition for the evaluation of fingerprint biometric sensors, according to a release from the company.

With the recognition, Fime is allowed to test and evaluate fingerprint sensors against the EMV Biometric Card Specification, which assesses key criteria such as reliability, liveness detection and user convenience against global compliance standards.

The company says it solidifies its role as a trusted enabler of innovation in the payment ecosystem, as it transitions from biometric payment pilots to large-scale deployments.

“Biometrics are reshaping the future of secure payments. This recognition expands our ability to support the ecosystem as biometric cards scale globally. Our mission is to help innovators bring secure, trusted solutions to market faster,” says Noël Catherine, SVP of services at Fime.

Fingerprint Cards’ biometric system first to be recognized

The EMVCo assessment process for fingerprint sensors used in payment cards is brand new. Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is the first biometrics provider to pass testing and have its technology independently verified to meet up-to-date global rules for secure biometric payments.

In a release, the company says its complete biometric system, including the fingerprint sensor, supporting hardware and algorithm, is the first in the world to successfully meet EMVCo’s new requirements.

The recognition comes as FPC prepares for a planned merger with Precise Biometrics. Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, says it will make it easier for FPC customers to bring products to market faster. “As we plan to combine forces with Precise Biometrics, this milestone would further strengthen our joint offering and position the combined group as a leader for the next generation of biometric solutions for smart cards, wearables, and other payment and multi-function products.”

The release does not specify which lab conducted FPC’s testing.

EVMCo biometric payment card initiative outlines key metrics

A post on EVMCo’s knowledge hub explains the unique challenges for biometric payments cards, which include a sensor that captures fingerprint biometrics for authentication during the payment transaction, replacing a PIN for an extra layer of security.

EMVCo “creates, evolves and promotes technical specifications for EMV payment cards to work seamlessly and securely,” and has worked over recent years to promote confidence and consistency across cardholder verification methods by identifying and addressing security, functional and performance needs to enable seamless, secure payments.

Its ‘Biometric on Card’ initiative, focused solely on the use of a fingerprint as a biometric authentication mechanism on a payment card, outlines specific performance metrics, including false acceptance rate (FAR), false rejection rate (FRR), effectiveness of liveness detection, and transaction time.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facial age estimation adoption puts pressure on ecosystem

As an area of technology that is being implemented even as legal mandates are taking force and the criteria for…

 

EU’s tech sovereignty plan may include an independent biometric evaluation platform

The EU should establish its own biometric evaluation and testing platform to support European authorities, regulations, and businesses, and to…

 

Unico warns AI-enabled sophisticated fraud attacks could spike 550% in 2026

Most observers of digital fraud would grant the likelihood that sophisticated fraud attacks will increase this year, the question is:…

 

AI agent identity and next‑gen enterprise authentication prominent at RSAC 2026

Passwordless authentication for humans and non-human identities is emerging as a key theme of RSA Conference 2026, with vendors rolling…

 

Apple makes age filters default for UK iPhone users, requires age check to change

Apple is introducing age checks for iPhone and iPad users in the UK, with plans for an EU rollout to…

 

ID-Pal adds injection attack detection to counter advancements in AI fraud

Identity verification and fraud prevention platform ID-Pal has added injection attack detection (IAD) to its liveness testing capabilities, enabling it…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events