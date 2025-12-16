Precise launches fingerprint biometrics algorithm for ‘double-digit’ performance gain

A new fingerprint matching algorithm developed by Precise Biometrics delivers significantly higher accuracy, along with stronger security and easier use, the company says.

Precise describes the biometric performance improvement of the BioMatch Vizo compared to previous BioMatch algorithms as “double-digit,” based on early results. The algorithm utilizes state-of-the-art neural network architecture, according to the company announcement.

The new biometric algorithm, the fifth generation of AI-driven biometric matching engine from Precise, also supports expanded implementation options, including smaller ultrasonic sensors used in the high-volume market for mid-range mobile phones. Beyond mobile phones, Precise notes automobiles and building access control as suitable implementations for the algorithm.

Upgrading the neural network architecture also improves the performance of Precise’s presentation attack detection (PAD) technology for stronger protection against spoof attacks.

Precise’s BioLive liveness detection is built into SecuGen’s new L1 devices for both Aadhaar and MOSIP-based digital identity systems.

Precise claims the BioMatch Vizo also enables shorter time-to-market for sensor manufacturers and OEMs, based on its new architecture, Precise’s advanced data collection and synthetic data generation. The company launched its synthetic biometric data generation service in September to improve the variety and availability of data for algorithm training and testing.

“This next-generation matching engine marks a significant leap forward in performance, accuracy, and speed,” says Precise Biometrics CEO Joakim Nydemark. “With this new neural network software architecture, we ensure competitiveness in high-volume segments and position Precise for the future.”

Nydemark said in comments on Precise’s Q3 results that the company’s “more relevant” biometrics and access portfolio positions it for strong future growth.

The first release of the algorithm will be delivered to customer by the end of this year, with broader availability in early 2026.

