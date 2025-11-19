FB pixel

Precise looks to enhanced biometrics portfolio to grow from steady revenue base

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise looks to enhanced biometrics portfolio to grow from steady revenue base
 

Precise Biometrics is slightly trailing last year’s net sales, EBITDA and overall earnings results through the first nine months of the 2025, after reporting 20 million Swedish kronor (US$2.1 million) in net sales in the third quarter.

EBITDA in Q3 was SEK 4.4 million ($460,000), and overall earnings of negative SEK 0.7 million ($73,000), compared to a modest positive result in the same quarter a year ago.

CEO Joakim Nydemark hailed the positive EBITDA, stable cost base and “more relevant” biometrics and access control portfolio as indicators of a strong position for future growth.

