Precise introduces new features, strategy for biometric visitor management market

Precise Biometrics is introducing new features for its visitor management system YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast. The new features include self-check-in, package delivery, and enhanced integration capabilities.

YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast is a cloud-based service, with Precise Biometrics developing new functionality with a strong security focus, with features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO).

The self-check-in will come via personal devices with visitors able to check-in using their mobile phones, and there’s package delivery management to handle pack deliveries within the system. “The visitor management market is evolving rapidly in response to changing demands,” said Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

“A visit today can take many forms – from a package delivery to a high-security visit requiring signed agreements before arrival,” he continued. “By continuously developing YOUNiQ Visit, we can provide a system that not only simplifies day-to-day operations for our customers but also helps them maintain high security and compliance.”

The Lund, Sweden-headquartered company has two business units operating in digital identity and biometric tech, and is increasingly prioritizing visitor access and management systems applications.

“Increased sales force, expanded offering and expansion into new geographical areas are some of the initiatives [the company is taking],” the company announced recently on the company’s website.

The company’s goal is to increase the visibility of its visitor management system YOUNiQ Visit to meet “growing demand for high-tech security solutions” in the Swedish market and internationally.

