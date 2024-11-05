Neurotechnology updates its multi-biometric attendance management tool

Neurotechnology has taken the wraps off its NCheck solution for attendance management. A unified platform for employee attendance and visitor management, NCheck uses face, fingerprint and iris biometrics for access control.

Using Neurotechnology’s proprietary facial, fingerprint and iris biometric recognition technology, NCheck is capable of tracking employee check-ins and check-outs whether on-site or remotely. Visitors are also recognized.

NCheck confirms appointments and manages access control, which ensures accurate attendance tracking and secure access management, according to a company release.

“The new version of NCheck gives end users even more options to benefit from biometric recognition technology,” says Irmantas Naujikas, director of Neurotechnology. “The new features, pricing model and versatility make this a practical and highly useful tool for organizations of any size,” he added.

This latest version of NCheck integrates employee attendance and visitor management into a single system that streamlines the monitoring of both staff and guests, according to Neurotechnology.

As well as biometric identification the system supports barcode, RFID and QR code technology to register attendance for employees or visitors. It’s a comprehensive system, according to the Lithuania company, as it is suitable for access control and it can automatically open gates upon successful identification of an individual.

For checking vehicles, Neurotechnology has added automated license plate recognition (ALPR), along with security camera support, in this new version of NCheck. This adds functionality so that video feeds from surveillance cameras, identification of license plates, and authorized gate opening for vehicles are integrated into the NCheck system, along with the recording of entry data.

Along with user interface and usability improvements, Neurotechnology has enhanced NCheck recognition capabilities so that individuals wearing medical masks and safety helmets can be recognized.

Neurotechnology also added palm biometrics to its MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation software just weeks ago.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | iris biometrics | multimodal biometrics | Neurotechnology | time and attendance