Neurotechnology adds palm biometrics to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation software

Neurotechnology has added palm print biometrics to its proprietary MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation product, as well as additional functionalities.

Law enforcement professionals can now use the MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation for palm prints in addition to fingerprints. According to Neurotechnology, the expansion of biometric data “significantly improves” the chances of making accurate identifications.

This will be felt especially in cases where fingerprint evidence is limited or compromised, the company stated.

The MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation solution is also getting other new additions, such as features for case management and latent print analysis.

“The addition of palm print recognition to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation will offer law enforcement agencies a powerful tool to solve cases more effectively,” said Irmantas Naujikas, director for Neurotechnology.

“Palm prints provide valuable additional data and significantly expand matching options,” he added.

The MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation product now also includes new additional filters for its latent print enhancement tool, which are designed to optimize the analysis process, according to Neurotechnology.

These filters have been calibrated to extract “more valuable information from challenging samples,” the company says, by improving latent print data.

Vilnius, Lithuania-based Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher product line offers biometric data management solutions for law enforcement agencies, and can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with other products such as the MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher Criminal Identity Registration System (IDRS), which was introduced earlier this year along with the Criminal Investigation product.

biometric identification | biometrics | criminal ID | forensics | Neurotechnology | palm biometrics | palm prints