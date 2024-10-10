FB pixel

Neurotechnology adds palm biometrics to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation software

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
Neurotechnology adds palm biometrics to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation software
 

Neurotechnology has added palm print biometrics to its proprietary MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation product, as well as additional functionalities.

Law enforcement professionals can now use the MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation for palm prints in addition to fingerprints. According to Neurotechnology, the expansion of biometric data “significantly improves” the chances of making accurate identifications.

This will be felt especially in cases where fingerprint evidence is limited or compromised, the company stated.

The MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation solution is also getting other new additions, such as features for case management and latent print analysis.

“The addition of palm print recognition to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation will offer law enforcement agencies a powerful tool to solve cases more effectively,” said Irmantas Naujikas, director for Neurotechnology.

“Palm prints provide valuable additional data and significantly expand matching options,” he added.

The MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation product now also includes new additional filters for its latent print enhancement tool, which are designed to optimize the analysis process, according to Neurotechnology.

These filters have been calibrated to extract “more valuable information from challenging samples,” the company says, by improving latent print data.

Vilnius, Lithuania-based Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher product line offers biometric data management solutions for law enforcement agencies, and can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with other products such as the MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher Criminal Identity Registration System (IDRS), which was introduced earlier this year along with the Criminal Investigation product.     

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS S&T awards contracts to further privacy enhancing synthetic data

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced that it has awarded contracts under its Silicon Valley…

 

Login.gov certified for IAL2 by Kantara with selfie biometrics addition

An identity verification system with selfie biometrics for the U.S. General Services Administration’s Login.gov single-sign on service has been certified…

 

Cyprus okays rollout of first 100k digital IDs to facilitate govt transactions

The Cypriot government has approved the issuance of 100,000 digital IDs, with 30,000 of them to be given free of…

 

ID.me sets $1.8b valuation, lets employees and early investors sell shares

ID.me is gearing up for big financial moves in 2025, aiming for a valuation of US$1.8 billion in an internal…

 

App stores enter the age verification debate as social media points fingers

In the dialogue about how to effectively protect young people from accessing adult content online, social media companies take a…

 

Global DPI Summit proposes 7 keys to speed up Africa’s digital transformation

The first-ever edition of the Global DPI Summit which took place at the start of this month in the Egyptian…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events