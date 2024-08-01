FB pixel

Innovatrics unveils palm print biometrics for regular smartphones

| Abigail Opiah
Innovatrics has introduced a new mobile palm print recognition technology for identity verification, offering an alternative to facial recognition. The technology allows for the use of regular cameras, including those in smartphones, to capture palm prints, with the aim of providing technology for situations where the face is not easy to use.

The company notes that the technology can be applied in identification and access control scenarios, allowing a wave of a hand in front of a camera to open doors with the same reliability as facial recognition.

“The use of standard smartphone or IP cameras underscores the system’s versatility and accessibility, allowing for quick deployment without the need for specialized equipment,” says Daniel Ferak, head of the DOT business unit at Innovatrics.

According to the company, palm prints are a suitable alternative for individuals who cannot or do not want to use facial recognition, such as those wearing head covers.

The algorithm’s accuracy can surpass that of facial recognition, Innovatrics says, particularly when both palms are used for verification. At the highest security level, with a false match rate (FMR) of 0.00001 percent (one incorrect identification out of ten million), the algorithm achieves a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.54 percent.

The technology has been tested with several different cameras, from high-end devices to low-end smartphones, with the goal of making sure it is compatible across various equipment.

Last month, the company achieved its highest scores to date in NIST’s fingerprint biometrics testing and introduced a new feature to its facial recognition security platform.

In its latest submission to the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III evaluation, the company reported some of the lowest error rates across all datasets for its fingerprint extraction and biometric verification algorithms.

