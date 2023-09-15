Innovatrics scores high mark in latent fingerprint biometrics evaluation

Innovatrics has scored a new industry high mark for biometric accuracy in the NIST testing metric that is most important to law enforcement and forensic labs, according to a company announcement.

In the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT), Innovatrics topped the rank-5 category with a 95.1 percent hit rate.

The company argues in the announcement that hit rate is the most important statistic based on false negative identification rate (FNIR), particularly given the common practice of in fingerprint laboratories globally, which includes manual review.

There are eight metrics assessed for ELFT, four of which relate to accuracy. In addition to the rank-5 lead, Innovatrics finished second among seven submitted algorithms in two of the other three accuracy categories, for rank-1 hit rate and rank-100 hit rate with a false positive identification rate (FPIR) of 10 percent.

“Our deep focus on the criminal investigation aspects of our ABIS is reflected in the improvements. The upcoming version of ABIS will be available before the end of November. Not only is it full of features that help law enforcement work more effectively, but it also yields better results in a shorter time,” explains Matus Kapusta, head of ABIS at Innovatrics.

The company submitted its latest algorithm on August 17, but also claimed high marks in its previous ELFT assessment.

Guinea, multiple Brazilian states and countries in Southeast Asia use Innovatrics’ ABIS for law enforcement biometrics, according to the announcement.

Pedestrian analysis features of face biometrics platform enhanced

A new set of features has been added to Innovatrics’ SmartFace platform for face biometrics on security cameras.

The Person Attributes feature allows users to add metadata to people detected. The software can extract gender, age group, body orientation, and a plethora of clothing attributes including logos, patterns, and other attributes from images to streamline searches for faster investigations.

Innovatrics emphasizes the scalability and easy integration of the platform, which is fine-tuned for distributed and edge computing architectures.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | ELFT | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Innovatrics | NIST