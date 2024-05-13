FB pixel

NIST fingerprint biometrics test shows gains by Innovatrics, Omnigarde

Innovatrics, a company specializing in multimodal biometric solutions, has scored the best performance with its fingerprint template generator in the NIST MINEX III evaluation. The company’s latest submission to the program showcases the effectiveness of its algorithms in creating digital representations of fingerprint minutiae. The results show these templates provide high accuracy and ensure interoperability with other systems, Innovatrics says.

The NIST MINEX III report puts Innovatrics in the top 3 for template matching accuracy, where it has consistently ranked. This essential component of the system compares a newly scanned fingerprint template with pre-stored templates to determine if there is a match. The effectiveness of this process for fast and accurate identification is typically evaluated on larger databases, such as those used in Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS).

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) runs the ongoing Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX) test program in the United States. The program aims to evaluate the performance and interoperability of fingerprint-based biometric systems, focusing on ensuring compliance with the U.S. Government’s Personal Identity Verification (PIV) program.

The metrics used in the tests include the Pooled 2 Fingers FNMR @ FMR≤10^-2 and Native 1 Finger FNMR @ FMR≤10^-4. The former measures the false non-match rate when two fingerprints are used at a false match rate of 0.01 percent or lower. A lower false non-match rate (FNMR) indicates better performance, as fewer legitimate matches are marked as non-matches. The latter metric evaluates the false non-match rate for a single fingerprint at a false match rate of 0.0001 percent or lower.

Omnigarde, another multimodal biometrics developer, has also shared its advancements in fingerprint recognition software. Their latest submission showcases significant improvements in comparison to their previous version across multiple metrics. The template generator error rate has been reduced by 35 percent, while the native matching error rate has been reduced by 25.74 percent.

The company emphasizes its strong relative position in the evaluation amongst U.S.-based developers.

“Omnigarde is proud of its fingerprint MINEX software’s further improvement in the MINEX III test,”  says Dr. Peter Lo, founder and CEO at Omnigarde.

