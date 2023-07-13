Neurotechnology shows impressive fingerprint biometrics accuracy in NIST evaluation

A fingerprint biometrics matching algorithm submitted by Neurotechnology has topped the leaderboard of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX) III.

The “+010E” algorithm developed for Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher was evaluated by NIST with a 0.000006 pooled two-finger false non-match rate (FNMR) at a false match rate (FMR) of 0.01, and an FNMR of 0.00323 at an FMR of 0.0001 for native one-finger matching. Both results are 10 times better than the second-best algorithm.

Neurotechnology is now at the top of both the template generation and matching categories of MINEX III.

“We are proud to achieve such great results in the latest NIST MINEX III evaluation, which highlighted Neurotechnology’s industry-leading performance in the biometric field,” says Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. “Over the past few months our algorithms have shown top results in multiple NIST evaluations, often overtaking the closest competitors by significant margins and setting ever higher accuracy standards for the industry. I believe such performance is a true testament of our team’s ability to continuously provide market leading multi-biometric technologies.”

Algorithms from Miaxis Biometrics and Mantra Softech have also been evaluated by NIST within the last two months, with each landing in the top 10 template matchers.

Template generators have also been submitted by Miaxis, Mantra, HID Global’s DigitalPersona, and Precision Biometric since April.

