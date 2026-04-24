FB pixel

Sri Lanka sets roles for digital ID rollout with DRP, GovTech split

DRP named legal custodian while GovTech handles platform delivery and operations
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka sets roles for digital ID rollout with DRP, GovTech split
 

The Department of Registration of Persons (DRP) will be the owner and legal custodian of Sri Lanka’s digital identity system (SL-UID), as the mandated national authority responsible for citizen registration and identity records.

GovTech Sri Lanka will provide the technical delivery and operational support- including platform implementation, integrations, and service enablement – working closely with the DRP to ensure continuity and quality of operations, Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, told Biometric Update.

Sri Lanka is preparing a phased rollout of its national digital ID, beginning with core enrollment, de-duplication, and secure credential issuance, before expanding to a unified, modern identity system within two years.

“The overall program will be carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Digital Economy, which will provide policy direction, whole-of-government coordination, standards, and oversight to ensure the system is implemented securely, responsibly, and in a manner that protects citizens’ rights while enabling digital services at scale.”

The focus will be on enabling all ID validation points across government and other authorized service environments to adopt digital ID-based verification as the primary method, including operational readiness, staff training, device readiness, and secure connectivity.

“The goal is not only technical adoption, but also a societal shift in mindset, moving away from the need to always carry a physical card, toward a secure and convenient digital identity that can be used when needed, from anywhere, at any time,” Weeraratne said.

At the same time, the government will not permit uncontrolled or premature integration; each integration will be introduced in a governed manner with security, privacy, and performance checks before it is allowed to operate at scale, he added.

The government says it is balancing ambition with realistic delivery timelines by taking a staged delivery approach with clear gates: readiness, pilot, controlled rollout, and scale.

“Each gate must meet measurable standards for security, accuracy, uptime, user experience, and operational performance. If any gate fails, we fix it first – then scale,” Weeraratne said.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US lawmakers push national data privacy rules amid state preemption concerns

House Republicans this week introduced a pair of sweeping data privacy bills designed to create parallel national frameworks for the…

 

Your regulation-compliant KYC is not enough to protect customer data

By Konstantin Bulatov, Ph.D., CTO of OCR Studio KYC (Know-Your-Customer) is no longer just about convenience and conversion. In today’s…

 

Biometric access survey shows generational divide in workplace adoption

Nearly one in three (30 percent) U.S.-based employees would prefer to use biometrics to access their workplace in place of…

 

MK Smart, Aventra gain high-assurance certifications for digital identity markets

Vietnamese smart card and identity security firm MK Smart has achieved Common Criteria EAL5+ certification for its MK Lotus GovID…

 

Nigeria digitalizes process to authenticate academic certificates

The evaluation, verification, or authentication of academic credentials in Nigeria are now fully digital and largely automated processes. A recent…

 

Wearable AI brings new promise and new risks to emergency response

A new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) makes an expansive case for wearable AI in emergency…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS