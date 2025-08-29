Sri Lanka sees growing acceptance of GovPay digital payment system

The GovPay platform has notably increased traffic fine payments in the Western Province in Sri Lanka, with over 300 fines being paid daily, and the Digital Ministry and related agencies has plans to launch the digital payments system in the southern province next month, top officials said.

They reported a rise from 60 to 200 and now to 300 daily payments, indicating a growing acceptance of the digital payment system in the country. Despite this progress, manual payments still outnumber those made through Gov Pay, as many users are still adapting to the app. they added. This digital payment gateway, which launched in February, is part of the larger digital economy plan of the Sri Lankan government.

The Gov Pay system is expected to expand to the southern province and other areas next month, with a long-term goal of contributing approximately US$3 billion to the economy through government digital payments over the next five years. A newly revamped GovPay.lk website has been launched, featuring an enhanced user interface and real-time dashboards for tracking performance and transaction flows.

Cabinet approval has been secured to implement the traffic fines solution nationwide by the end of the year. Since its inception in February, Gov Pay has processed 13,000 transactions, generating Rs 95 million in government revenue through secure digital payments. Nearly 100 public services are now available for digital payment via the platform, which aims to revolutionize citizen interactions with government institutions. Recently, Lanka Hospitals PLC has also joined the platform.

digital economy | digital government | digital identity | digital payments | GovPay | Sri Lanka