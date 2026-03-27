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Sri Lanka plans phased rollout for digital ID and nationwide re-registration

Core systems come first, with full population re-registration planned within two years
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka plans phased rollout for digital ID and nationwide re-registration
 

Sri Lanka is preparing a phased rollout of its national digital ID (SL-UDI), beginning with core enrollment, de-duplication and secure credential issuance before expanding to a unified modern identity system within two years.

The initial phase will focus on issuing digital IDs and establishing the foundational systems required to support enrollment and identity management, according to Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, deputy minister of Digital Economy.

“Capabilities are being prioritized in the first phase,” Weeraratne told Biometric Update, describing a limited rollout centered on core infrastructure rather than a full-scale deployment.

The broader program will then move into a nationwide re-registration of all existing National ID holders, with the goal of creating a unified and modern identity framework. The government expects to complete this process within two years through a phased approach designed to maintain quality, inclusion and security.

Sri Lanka plans to issue its first digital national identity cards by the third or fourth quarter of this year.

The new digital ID will incorporate biometric identifiers secured through encryption and multi-layer security, enabling remote identity verification and electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) processes. Officials say this will reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices for services such as banking, welfare and official documentation.

Authorities are avoiding a “big-bang” transition, instead allowing digital and physical IDs to operate in parallel during a defined transition period, Weeraratne said. The approach is intended to maintain service continuity while the new system is gradually adopted.

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