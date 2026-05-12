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MOSIP unified Claim 169 face biometrics field, aligns with standards in spec update

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
MOSIP unified Claim 169 face biometrics field, aligns with standards in spec update
 

The latest version of the Claim 169 visible digital seal specification from MOSIP makes incremental usability and interoperability enhancements and more closely aligns the tool more closely with international standards, the organization says in an announcement on LinkedIn.

The new v1.2.1 introduces support for the Brotli lossless data compression algorithm, alongside zlib to increase implementer flexibility when generating QR codes for identity verification, and the key discovery and signature validation aligned with standard practices for COSE with the removal of JWKS-based key discovery.

“As the specification is based on CBOR/CWT standards, COSE-based mechanisms are more appropriate,” MOSIP explains in the documentation.

The new version also replaces separate photo and format fields with a unified face biometrics field, which MOSIP says enables more structured and extensible representation of identity data.

MOSIP has also replaced hostnames for issuer identification with complete URIs, which means for instance using https://mosip.io instead of www.mosip.io.

Version 1.2 was released at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, and MOSIP says v1.3 and other updates are coming soon.

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