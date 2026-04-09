Idbio makes strong NIST iris, fingerprint biometrics debuts, gets MOSIP-certified

U.S.-based biometrics company Idbio has secured top results in two of NIST’s most significant evaluations, IREX 10 for iris recognition and PFT III for fingerprint matching.

In addition, Idbio also completed MOSIP’s certification for its biometric identification systems. The combination places Idbio among a small group of vendors capable of supporting biometric databases for national-scale digital identity programs.

The company’s iris biometrics scored an FNIR at FPIR 0.01 of 0.0051 ± 0.0005 in NIST’s ongoing IREX 10. The iris algorithm also ranked among the ten most accurate systems in the evaluation in Rank‑1 miss rate, at just 0.37 percent and demonstrated near‑zero demographic bias.

Idbio also emerged as one of the fastest iris biometrics matchers, completing a one‑to‑many iris search in 0.237 seconds using compact 1,035‑byte templates. Idbio says this is a fraction of the storage and compute footprint required by major competitors.

In NIST’s PFT III fingerprint evaluation, Idbio’s matcher achieved accuracy comparable to leading vendors while delivering fast comparison speed. The system performed fingerprint matches in four microseconds, with small (522 byte) biometric templates, up to 28 times smaller than those of rival providers.

“Our NIST results and MOSIP certification prove that governments no longer have to choose between accuracy and operational efficiency,” says Idbio CEO Sundar Shanmuganathan.

“We are delivering large-scale deduplication with sub-second search latency and the industry’s most compact biometric templates, fundamentally changing the infrastructure economics of national identity programs.”

Idbio also announced that its Enterprise Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and Manual Adjudication Client have passed full MOSIP compliance testing. MOSIP requires vendors to support multimodal deduplication across face, fingerprint and iris biometrics at population scale.

Certification for the MOSIP marketplace is based on self-testing against criteria set by the organization.

Idbio’s system is designed for on‑premise deployment using Docker and Kubernetes, enabling sovereign data control and lower infrastructure costs for governments.

The company joins 14 other MOSIP‑certified ABIS providers including Neurotechnology, ROC and Identy.io, and already holds the top iris and second‑place face rankings on India’s UIDAI Biometric Challenge leaderboard. MOSIP‑based national ID programs are underway in countries including the Philippines, Morocco, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria and Togo.

Idbio says its technology is aimed at national ID systems, border control, law enforcement databases and fintech KYC applications, particularly in markets where low‑bandwidth networks and limited infrastructure require compact biometric templates and fast matching speeds.

The company describes its goal as building next‑generation identity infrastructure capable of supporting population‑scale biometric authentication with high accuracy and minimal computational overhead.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | IDBIO | IREX | iris biometrics | MOSIP compliant | NIST