Mantra licenses FPC iris biometrics software to target Aadhaar, MOSIP uses

Mantra Softech India has extended its license for Fingerprint Cards’ iris biometrics software platform in a move to strengthen its position in the Indian market and support its expansion into emerging markets.

The extension of the iris recognition software license gives Mantra new rights, which enables it to build FPC’s iris biometrics into more authentication and enrollment devices for the Aadhaar program and MOSIP applications.

Mantra plans to use FPC’s iris recognition software to build applications targeting India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), banking and financial services uses such as KYC checks and approval for cash withdrawals or online payments, and SIM distribution. The company will also target national ID programs, healthcare, access control and border processing, such as electronic gates.

“The licence extension by Mantra is a great example of our commitment to delivering best-in-class biometric solutions,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “Our 4th generation iris recognition software platform has further solidified our partnership, which started back in 2021. Mantra’s decision to fuel their expansion into new markets with our Iris modality underscores our success in providing multi-modal biometric solutions on a global scale. This continued collaboration will enable Mantra to drive zero trust security initiatives for their customers, both in India and worldwide.”

Mantra has been a licensed implementer of Fingerprint Cards’ iris recognition since 2021, when the software was chosen for its high security and convenience, based on support for a large field of view and long-distance operation with hardware that can be purchased off-the-shelf at relatively low cost, according to the announcement.

“Partnering with FPC marks a pivotal step in our mission to make world-class biometrics accessible everywhere,” says Mantra Co-founder Hiren Bhandari. “By combining FPC’s renowned sensor expertise with Mantra Softech’s proven accuracy and global deployment experience, we can deliver even more secure and seamless identity solutions to customers in over 50 countries. Together, we are not just adding technology—we are raising the bar for trust and convenience across airports, classrooms, and industrial floors worldwide.”

FPC also struck a multi-million dollar iris biometrics software licensing agreement with Smart Eye for automotive authentication at the beginning of 2025.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | iris biometrics | licensing | Mantra Softech | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)