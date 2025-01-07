FB pixel

FPC and Smart Eye agree multi-million dollar iris recognition licensing deal

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
FPC and Smart Eye agree multi-million dollar iris recognition licensing deal
 

Fingerprints Cards has agreed to license its iris recognition technology to Smart Eye for a “total consideration” of up to SEK 50 million ($4.5 million), with some focus on developments in the automotive industry.

Fingerprints and Smart Eye have a licensing deal that includes payments in shares and dividends, which includes timings such as the first Start of Production (SOP) and royalty payments. Payments will be marked over a five year timespan.

Smart Eye in turn will grant Fingerprints a license to sell Smart Eye’s multi-modal solution “outside the automotive industry”, according to a press release. Revenues from the application developed by Smart Eye outside the automotive industry will be shared by Smart Eye and Fingerprints on a “case-by-case basis.”

Martin Krantz, CEO of Smart Eye, said: “We see an increasing interest from the automotive industry to include authentication for in-car payment system transactions and enabling other advanced features, such as driver personalization.”

Beginning in 2026, new cars in Europe must be equipped with a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to detect driver distraction, with corresponding increases in biometrics tech and camera usage in autos.

As part of the agreement, Smart Eye will license back to Fingerprints a multimodal asset including facial recognition and eye tracking, significantly expanding Fingerprints’ portfolio of biometric modalities. This enables Fingerprints to sell into new and existing customers, enabling enterprise clients to improve security and user experience by replacing passwords with biometrics.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards, said: “This partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to expand Fingerprints’ biometric offerings.”

“Smart Eye’s leadership in automotive in-cabin sensing underscores the value and potential of our iris recognition technology,” he added.

Smart Eye will demonstrate Fingerprints’ iris recognition technology at booth 3840 in Las Vegas during CES 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometric transactions to generate $315B by 2028: Prism Project

The boom in biometrics as the only reliable link between humans and their digital identities and data will continue through…

 

CES 2025: palm biometric locks, Korean AI modules for ATMs, selfie busting CEO deepfakery

The Consumer Electronics Show has got underway in Las Vegas, and the annual tech bonanza brings with it a plethora…

 

ThreatMark raises $23M to combat fraud as volumes hit grim milestones

While money is rapidly flowing into the coffers of criminals carrying out fraud around the world, capital is being invested…

 

Banks like passkeys for security – but messy UX could defeat the purpose

Passkeys are replacing passwords across sectors, with even big banks getting on board with passkey implementation. But are they living…

 

New age assurance standard the culmination of ‘enormous amount of work’

Work on the ISO/IEC DIS 27566-1 draft standard on age assurance has entered the public enquiry phase. Interested parties are…

 

Synectics launching facial recognition feature and expanding footprint

Synectics Solutions is introducing facial recognition and forensic search functions to its flagship Synergy software platform, and opening an office…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events