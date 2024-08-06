FB pixel

Singapore’s passport-less immigration clearance using facial and iris recognition

| Abhishek Jadhav
Changi Airport in Singapore has implemented facial and iris recognition to verify travelers’ identities, allowing for passport-less immigration clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has begun a phased rollout of the system, provided by Idemia at Terminal 3 on August 5, 2024, for arriving Singapore residents. All immigration checks at Changi will be completed without passports by September, the airport announced in a post on its website.

This biometric integration enables the system to verify identity by cross-referencing data. The project includes citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders for both inbound and outbound travel.

The automated biometric clearance system will be introduced at other entry points, including Seletar Airport and various land and sea checkpoints across the country, in addition to Changi Airport.

Although this initiative aims to facilitate passport-less immigration, travelers still need to carry their passports for other aspects of their journey, such as check-in and baggage drop.

This announcement follows the recent news that all foreign visitors arriving at Changi airport can take advantage of automated lanes for biometric immigration clearance, regardless of their nationality or passport. The system will be extended to all Singapore residents and departing travelers at Changi and Seletar airports and Marina Bay Cruise Centre by the end of the year, with the goal of making immigration clearance 40 percent faster.

