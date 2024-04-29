Corsight explains compliant facial recognition for businesses

Businesses are adopting facial recognition in business environments to meet a significant array of needs, from theft prevention in retail and distribution premises to visitor and employee management in offices. The regulatory conditions for using face biometrics and other AI technologies have changed significantly over the past few years, however, and continues to evolve, creating both challenges and opportunities for companies adopting them.

Corsight has assembled a team of businesses to combine expertise in facial recognition with risk analysis, responsible deployment, compliance and governance capabilities. The team and capabilities will be presented in a webinar on “Integrating facial recognition capabilities into your business while ensuring compliance and data protection.”

Face biometrics can be deployed in ways that satisfy both business needs and legal and regulatory restrictions, but companies of varying sizes have found striking the correct balance difficult.

On Tuesday, May 7, Chief Privacy Officer and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter, Anekanta AI CEO Pauline Norstrom and Advent IM Limited Founder and Thought Leader Mike Gillespie will join Biometric Update for a webinar exploring global AI regulation efforts and how they impact commercial uses of facial recognition.

The panel will discuss responsible facial recognition use from ethical and cybersecurity perspectives, in addition to regulatory requirements and practical consideration.

The presentation will also include advice for businesses adopting facial recognition, an examination of a combined solution they can use to meet the challenges of effective implementation, and a question-and-answer session.

Attendance for the webinar is free with registration.

