GuacamoleID introduces continuous biometrics to secure shared web browser

A little-known U.S. company claims it’s GuacamoleID facial recognition app provides continuous facial authentication.

Startup Hummingbirds AI says its continuous facial authentication software is the world’s first secure shared web browser.

It reportedly scans users’ faces. If an approaching face matches an authorized user, the app pulls up the relevant profile as they approach a device. It is said to also launch the applications and information that were present during the last session.

The company says the software increases security without passwords and other biometric scans in environments where multiple authorized people share devices.

For instance, Hummingbirds says GuacamoleID will lock a PC, laptop or workstation that has a webcam when someone is looking over the shoulder of the authorized and current user.

It says it uses multiple computer vision models including BEL-CVIV, which it developed. The app runs on the local machine and no video is stored. A numeric facial biometric template, however, is created and stored locally, after being encrypted, for each device for which a person is registered.

