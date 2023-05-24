RecFaces facial recognition now available on Linux

Facial recognition technology maker RecFaces is making its flagship products available on Linux operating systems and plans to allow end users to choose operating systems while upgrading.

The company’s two main products are access control solution IdGate, and IdGuard, which allows facial recognition through video streams. Using IdGate on Debian-based OS will provide customers more flexibility, while IdGuard users will be able to deploy facial recognition technology in a broader range of environments to enhance security, the company said in a release.

“This is just the beginning of a new RecFaces’ strategy of updating all our product lines, says Eugenia Marina, business development director for MENA at RecFaces. “We believe it will lead to a more efficient way of providing our solutions to end-customers all over the world”.

The company is also planning a showcase at the Gitex Africa exhibition in Morocco taking place from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

RecFaces says that one of the main advantages of Linux is cost-cutting, including lower costs for host servers and licensing and lower specifications for hardware. Users will be able to maximize the efficiency of RecFaces’ software with its microservices architecture which, combined with containerization, simplifies deployment, updates, and system maintenance.

The software maker’s most recent deals include Dubai’s serviced office operator iSpace and a manufacturing plant in Guatemala. During 2022, the company secured several large projects, including the biometric identification of passengers at Bangkok Metro Chong Nonsi Skywalk and staff at a Telecom Egypt data center.

The formerly Russia-based firm announced in November last year that it will be serving international customers from its Dubai office, a route that many other Russian companies have followed in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The company is present in the MENA, APAC, and LATAM regions.

In December, RecFaces launched a new product called Id-Time, designed to automate business processes and optimize HR departments’ efficiency.

