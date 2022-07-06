RecFaces partners to develop face biometric solutions in Southeast Asia

Dubai-based facial recognition vendor RecFaces is partnering with security systems firm T-Sign Solution aimed at developing face biometrics applications in Southeast Asia.

As part of the collaboration, T-Sign has created a competence center in Thailand for RecFaces to make and distribute its biometric products in the region. T-Sign became a qualified RecFaces integrator in the deal.

“We have been working successfully since 2020 with Thailand-based T-Sign Solution,” says RecFaces CEO Tamara Morozova.

To be a qualified partner, Morozova says three presale engineers and one product manager must be trained and received a certificate that allows them to demonstrate the operation of products in the demo room of their office, as well as install and provide support to customers.

“Technical support for end customers will be faster and more efficient now as we have a qualified partner in the Southeast region,” she says.

The first project RecFaces and T-Sign worked on under the new agreement is the implementation of face biometrics at the Bangkok Metro Chong Nonsi Skywalk.

The RecFaces facial recognition product Id-Guard was installed at the transport facility, integrated with VideoXpert Pelco, ostensibly to ensure passenger safety at the station.

According to the companies, implementation of the project in Bangkok took less than one month, and the installation of the Id-Guard software solution itself only 20 minutes.

“Seamless full-featured integration allows you to install face recognition software on the existing video management system easily and quickly, which saves the customer’s time and money for the project implementation,” Morozova concludes.

News of the partnership with T-Sign comes almost two years after RecFaces updated Id-Guard to allow for improved accuracy in identifying people wearing face masks.

