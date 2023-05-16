RecFaces face biometrics added to Dubai’s iSpace smart offices for access control

The iSpace smart offices company now features the Id-Gate facial recognition system from international developer of biometric software solutions RecFaces.

iSpace’s smart offices provide IT infrastructure for digital services access and office management to companies based in the MENA region. With the addition of the Id-Gate solution, iSpaces access control and management systems now use biometrics at entry and exit points.

The Id-Gate solution can register a visitor and their image to grant access without the office having to issue a guest pass. It also uses face biometrics to allow workers to use automatic doors, turnstiles, elevators and storage lockers.

These integrations can strengthen security incident responses by identifying and responding to incidents and access violations faster, as well as decreasing the time it takes to investigate the instances, according to the company announcement. The system also generates statistics on office space occupancy by registering movement of employees and visitors.

Office space entrances are enhanced with face biometric access control terminals, while each locker area has its own management terminal. The solution would eliminate the need for access cards or one-time passwords.

Security and administrative workers can use RecFaces’ technology to manage office spaces. They can provide authorized users with access to conference rooms as well as monitor meeting room occupancy in real time. The system collects and aggregates data to create office workload statistics and analytics of visit data, allowing for improved space management and security.

Inex Group, described in iSpace literature as a partner and shareholder, has developed a mobile app where iSpace workers can remotely manage offices, reserve workplaces, and apply visit requests, among other tasks, to enhance iSpace’s already existent features with biometrics.

In a recent press release, Pavel Taptygin, head of Leasing and Asset Management at Inex Group says “we are exploring the possibility of implementing password-free employee authentication in corporate information systems using facial recognition technology.”

Recfaces’ biometric technology was recently deployed to a manufacturing plant in Guatemala.

Article Topics

access control | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | RecFaces | visitor management