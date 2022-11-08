RecFaces, Alcatraz each expanding presence to reach international face biometrics markets

Face biometric solution provider RecFaces says it is establishing as an independent company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a move that concludes its Middle East localization plan. This comes as facial recognition access control provider Alcatraz AI has announced an expansion to serve markets in Europe and the Middle East.

RecFaces now serves global market from Dubai

RecFaces has already begun recruiting its development and management personnel who will help maintain business relations with partners in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, according to a company announcement.

Evgenia Marina, RecFaces regional director for business development at MENA, says the move is a giant leap towards meeting some of the company’s long-term strategic goals and will also open additional international competence centers for partners in all regions of the company’s presence.

The official says the move will see partners from the Middle East develop expertise in biometric products, work in a new training center, initiate and implement large projects and carry out practical implementations.

The establishment of the new entity by the formerly Russia-based Recfaces follows a pattern set in the face of international sanctions against Russia. New offices and subsidiaries outside of the country have been opened by numerous Russian companies since the war in Ukraine began earlier this year.

RecFaces says it will act independently on a strategic level in the MENA region and ensure the development of its products and integrated solutions in close cooperation with international technology partners.

Its brand name on the global market will remain unchanged.

The expansion news comes weeks after RecFaces released a know your customer (KYC) solution to improve queue management systems (QMS) with facial recognition capabilities.

Alcatraz expands to Europe, Middle East

The new regional offices set up by Alcatraz provide the company’s network of partners and prospective end-user customers with experienced sales professionals on the ground to enable a more rapid adoption of biometric access solutions as demand continues to increase worldwide.

In an announcement, the company said the European and Middle Eastern offices would be led by experienced industry veterans Bodil Nilsen and Shaun Oakes, respectively.

While Nilsen is coming in as senior director of sales for Nordics, the UK and Europe, Oakes will be director of international sales for the Middle East and Africa.

“Security leaders around the globe are asking for technology that not only reduces employee friction at the point of access, but simplifies the deployment and enrollment process, reduces integration challenges, respects employee privacy, and ensures their people and places are more safe and secure,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

The executive added that over the course of the last two years, the world has changed, and so have the needs of physical security professionals and the people and property they protect.

“Touchless, frictionless, automated security is here to stay,” adds D’Agostin. “We’ve built a team with decades of success and experience in the physical security market and are excited to add Bodil and Shaun to the Alcatraz AI team”

Alcatraz concluded a Series A funding round in September.

