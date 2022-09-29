RecFaces releases biometric KYC solution for queue management

Dubai-based RecFaces has released a new biometric know your customer (KYC) solution to improve queue management systems (QMS) with facial recognition functions.

Called Id-Line, the solution is programmed for banks, visa centers, state and municipal reception offices and other organizations where queue management is necessary.

Id-Line uses face biometrics to manage electronic queues and automatically determine customers’ status within them.

“Our goal is to make facial biometrics convenient and useful for both our client and our client’s client throughout the product use chain,” explains RecFaces CEO Tamara Morozova.

According to the executive, Id-Line is easy to install, seamlessly integrates into the electronic queue systems of banks, and does not require heavy investments in additional hardware.

“It is important to note that Id-Line not only implements speed- and quality-related tasks of the bank’s work, or even increase customer loyalty, but it also simultaneously solves security tasks for facial biometrics, checking whether a person is on the stop-list,” Morozova adds.

“We’re excited to lay this foundation and continue to broaden our offerings so that we can help deliver effective biometrics products across banking markets.”

Id-Line will be showcased for the first time in October at the Gitex Global-2022 event. Its release comes weeks after RecFaces announced it would open a new training center next month in Dubai.

