Trident pivots to multi‑vertical holding company focused on sovereign digital infrastructure

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. is overhauling its corporate structure to strengthen focus on its offerings for national digital economies.

Headquartered in Singapore with interests in Africa and the Asian-Pacific region, Trident Digital Tech is becoming a diversified holding company covering sovereign digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI‑enabled systems, and economic modernization projects.

Founder, chairman and CEO Soon Huat Lim said the company is now positioning itself to operate across multiple layers of national digital economies. “TDTH is evolving beyond a single‑vertical technology company into a diversified holding company designed to participate in multiple layers of the digital infrastructure economy,” he said.

“We built Tridentity to be the trusted layer beneath national digital economies. With sovereign mandates active across emerging markets, our next phase is scaling the adjacent infrastructure — cybersecurity, AI, and transaction systems that those economies will run on.”

The new structure is built around five strategic pillars, the company said in a release, to create an integrated ecosystem of digital infrastructure platforms that serve both governments and enterprises.

It’s a significant expansion from Trident’s earlier single‑vertical focus and follows the company’s previously announced $800 million revenue framework linked to a joint venture in Ghana. Trident is implementing the Democratic Republic of Congo’s digital ID, the DRCPass, and raised millions of dollars for the project last September.

Trident believes emerging markets are one of the world’s largest long‑term opportunities for digital infrastructure deployment, which are concentrated in identity systems, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, AI and transaction infrastructure.

Five‑pillar expansion strategy

Trident’s Tridentity Infrastructure Group will focus on national digital identity systems, which includes citizen onboarding, authentication, eKYC and secure digital ecosystems for governments and enterprises. The company says successful deployments could create long‑term frameworks for expansion into additional markets.

The TDTH Cybersecurity Group will build on the company’s exclusive Asia‑Pacific distribution partnership with Memcyco. The partnership targets fraud prevention, brand impersonation protection, account takeover mitigation and digital infrastructure resilience.

A third arm called the TDTH AI & Intelligent Systems Group will develop AI‑driven automation and so-called intelligent infrastructure systems. Trident said it is actively evaluating acquisitions and partnerships in AI, enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure technologies to strengthen this platform.

TDTH Africa will serve as the company’s regional hub for government modernization projects, digital commerce systems and long‑term economic development initiatives. Its fifty-fifty joint venture with Ghana‑based Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited marks Trident’s second active African market, as it seeks to expand beyond identity infrastructure into broader government technology solutions.

The fifth pillar is TDTH Agritech, which will focus on agricultural modernization, food security, agri‑finance and supply chain traceability across emerging markets.

Trident also reiterated its commitment to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and broader corporate‑governance requirements. The company completed a 1‑for‑30 reverse stock split in April and said its expanded operational structure and long‑term growth strategy reflect its focus on institutional scalability and a stable public‑market foundation.

This comes ahead of a June 4 Hearings Panel with Nasdaq, with the exchange having paused delisting the company, which was scheduled for May 7, for failing compliance with price requirements.

Article Topics

digital economy | digital ID infrastructure | national ID | Trident