Cambodia launches digital driver’s licences, national ID services expand

Cambodia is expanding its digital government drive with the launch of digital driver’s licences, while also stepping up national ID card issuance in the provinces.

The new digital driver’s license can be authenticated in seconds through the state verification platform verify.gov.kh, according to Cambodianess. Cambodia’s Verify digital ID tech has also been adopted by the Philippines’ national identity system

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC), working with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT), said the digital licence system is designed to improve service delivery, reduce fraud and increase transparency.

Physical licences without QR codes remain valid until expiry, but newly issued cards with QR codes can now be linked to a digital version via the DG SuperApp.

Chea Sereyvath, secretary-general of the Digital Government Committee, said drivers can get their digital licence in less than three minutes. Users just download the app, log in and scan the QR code on their physical driver’s license.

He said the verification platform uses blockchain, AI, hybrid cloud, QR codes and digital certificates, and is already in use across 24 of Cambodia’s 26 ministries.

Officials say the shift will reduce administrative burdens and cut costs. MPWT Undersecretary of State Nim Sothea noted that officers often spend time checking worn or forgotten licences, while digital authentication speeds up verification for both drivers and authorities.

MPTC Minister Chea Vandeth said the system also helps curb corruption, identity fraud and long wait times, and that verified digital records can standardize processes across government.

The verification platform is also being used in other contexts. Students can authenticate university degrees when applying abroad, reducing time and cost and enabling cross‑border verification. The Ministry of Education has integrated the system across all public schools and 70 percent of universities.

The rollout follows a February 2024 memorandum of understanding between MPTC and MPWT to strengthen digital infrastructure and civil service digital skills, supporting the Pentagonal Strategy (a 25-year economic plan) and the Cambodia Digital Policy 2022–2035. MPWT plans to digitize all vehicle identification cards, driver’s licences and technical inspection certificates.

National ID cards issuance kicks up a notch

Alongside the digital licence launch, the General Department of Identification has continued expanding access to national identity cards. Police identification units in Preah Vihear have completed a new round of form‑filling and card issuance.

Cambodian citizens aged 15 or older, or those with cards expiring within 180 days, are eligible for free issuance or renewal. Applications can be submitted at commune and sangkat police posts, district and municipal police stations, and provincial or capital police offices.

In Phnom Penh and major provincial capitals, centralized service points include the National Social Security Fund office for B.S.S. members, the ION2 and ION3 identification centers, and the Directorate of National Identification near Rongsey.

Article Topics

biometrics | Cambodia | digital government | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | national ID | QR code | super app