Hancomwith joins South Korea’s 2026 Zero Trust pilot with SASE‑based security model

Hancomwith is taking part in the South Korean government’s 2026 Zero Trust Adoption Pilot Project. The initiative is supposed to test and scale zero trust security frameworks across real-world systems in the private sector, reports The ELEC.

The pilot will evaluate how performant zero trust technologies are when applied to operational environments. The goal is to strengthen national cybersecurity resilience as digital services expand and attack surfaces grow.

Hancomwith has formed a consortium with lead company Amzin, alongside SK Broadband, Basestone and DST International. The consortium has proposed a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)‑based zero trust model tailored for high‑risk global business environments.

SASE merges networking and security functions into a unified cloud‑based architecture. It’s being viewed as a firm foundation for zero trust because it enables consistent policy enforcement regardless of user location or device.

Hancomwith’s chief executive Song Sang‑yeop said the rapid spread of AI‑driven automation and hybrid work models is exposing the limits of traditional security controls and heightening the risk of insider data leaks.

“We will present a zero trust model capable of securely protecting assets and data under any business environment,” he told The ELEC. Hancomwith, a subsidiary of Hancom Group, has previously launched an AI-driven security solution, while its parent is targeting the Japanese market for expansion.

The consortium will deploy and validate the model within the workplace systems of HanaTour, a travel company. The model is designed to improve secure remote access for overseas staff, enhance operational flexibility, and tighten controls over personal and sensitive data. It also aims to support multinational operations and partner network management.

Hancomwith will oversee the identity, authentication and data components — three of the six core pillars of zero trust. In identity and authentication, it will deploy continuous authentication powered by AI, analyzing user behaviour, environmental signals and device attributes in real time even after login.

When anomalies are detected, adaptive multi‑factor authentication and dynamic policy responses will be triggered. For data protection Hancomwith will introduce a post‑quantum cryptography (PQC)‑based encryption platform capable of securing both structured and unstructured data. The solution is designed with cryptographic agility to prepare organizations for emerging threats posed by quantum computing.

The 2026 Zero Trust Adoption Pilot Project is led by the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA). In 2024, MSIT announced the Zero Trust Guideline 2.0, under the leadership of minister Yoo Sang-im, which built on the 1.0 guideline introduced in 2023 with findings from domestic pilot projects.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | HancomWith | identity management | zero trust