FB pixel

Microsoft expands passkey support, phases out weaker authentication methods

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Microsoft expands passkey support, phases out weaker authentication methods
 

As passkey experts prepare to congregate at the upcoming FIDO Alliance Authenticate APAC 2026 conference in Singapore next month, Microsoft is announcing more moves towards passwordless authentication.

The tech company plans to release two new capabilities in late May: Entra passkeys on Windows, which lets users create and use device-bound passkeys on personal or unmanaged Windows devices via Windows Hello, and passkeys for Microsoft Entra External ID, aimed at customer-facing applications.

For consumers, Microsoft Password Manager now supports saving and syncing passkeys across devices logged into a Microsoft account, with iOS and Android support coming through Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft also tightened account recovery last week, which has historically been an attack vector. A new identity verification flow lets users recover access using government-issued ID and biometric face checks after losing all authentication methods. New verification partners 1Kosmos and Clear join existing providers Au10tix, Idemia and TrueCredential.

Future plans include removing security questions as a password reset option in Microsoft Entra ID starting January 2027. The company cites vulnerability to guessing and social engineering as the reason behind the decision, but a part of the decision is also AI risk. If an account tied to an AI agent is compromised, attackers can use that agent to access systems and execute workflows within existing permissions.

Last year, Microsoft signed the FIDO Alliance’s Passkey Pledge alongside dozens of other organizations, promising to participate in standards work and make other contributions to passwordless authentication.

The company notes that hundreds of millions of users are already using passkeys to sign into Microsoft’s consumer services, including OneDrive, Xbox, and Copilot.

“Inside Microsoft, we’ve eliminated weaker authentication methods and rolled out phishing-resistant authentication, covering 99.6 percent of users and devices in our environment,” it says.

Microsoft executives are due to participate in Authenticate APAC 2026, which runs from June 2nd and 3rd. The event will also host speakers from Thales, Google, Okta, Ping Identity, Rakuten and many more. The event will be followed by a FIDO Member Plenary.

Last week, the FIDO Alliance published its The State of Passkeys 2026 report, showing that more than 5 billion passkeys are now in global use between consumer and workforce environments.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Spain joins growing global push for social media age restrictions

Spain will pursue age restrictions for social media platforms and new regulations on AI, as the global legislative tide continues…

 

Tech giants sued under BIPA over voiceprints used to train AI

Google is facing a new lawsuit under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), accusing the company of training voice AI…

 

Trinsic maps top global markets for reusable digital identity in 2026

Trinsic has released its 2026 Digital ID Opportunity Zones report, ranking countries by the maturity and commercial usability of their…

 

NSW criminalizes political deepfakes ahead of 2027 elections

Deepfakes have been deployed to influence elections in countries such as India, Mexico, Ukraine, the U.S. and Taiwan, prompting some…

 

Sri Lanka, Vietnam discuss digital public infrastructure, AI expansion

A special discussion aimed at increasing digital economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Vietnam took place during the visit of…

 

 KYC in the age of LLMs: Why agent-based ID scanning can ruin your business

By Konstantin Bulatov, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of OCR Studio In recent years, the industry has seen a rapid push…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events