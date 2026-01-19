Vietnam’s NamiTech secures $4m to expand voice biometrics across APAC

Vietnam’s Nami Technology (NamiTech) is attracting investor interest as the voice biometrics start-up develops its products and looks to expand.

NamiTech has raised $4 million in a funding round led by Toho Gas, a Japanese energy company, along with existing investor Thien Viet Securities (TVS), a Vietnamese investment and private equity firm, reports Deal Street Asia.

NamiTech’s products include VoiceDNA, a voice biometric authentication solution, NamiSense, which analyzes conversations, and CrystalSound, which looks to eliminate noise and improve voice audio quality.

NamiTech is growing and looking to develop its business across APAC. On Linkedin, the company posted that it’s hiring for a senior sales representative to lead growth in Vietnam and the region. “Familiarity with AI, CRM, contact center systems, voice recognition, compliance or CX platforms is a strong advantage,” it reads.

On its website, NamiTech says VoiceDNA can be implemented in call centers, combined with face biometrics for dual biometric authentication, for conversational AI platforms and online banking.

It claims 95 percent accuracy and a ten-second voiceprint enrollment for VoiceDNA, along with anti-spoofing, text-dependent and text-independent verification. NamiTech is working on neural signal processing, natural language processing, and voice biometrics technologies.

Based in Ho Chi Minh, NamiTech was first incubated by FPT Corporation, one of Vietnam’s largest IT conglomerates and the country’s most valuable technology firm, before being spun off in 2022 to meet rising demand in AI-driven customer relationship management (CRM) solutions.

In 2023, it secured $2 million in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by TVS, which is known for backing local e-wallet unicorn MoMo and fintech service Finhay.

