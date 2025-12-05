Next Biometrics supports payment authentication in Vietnam

Next Biometrics has received a substantial production order for its fingerprint sensors from a system integrator in Vietnam.

The sensors will be integrated into a biometric authentication system for digital payments in that country, the company said an announcement. It will also be deployed for other digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) transactions.

Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, South-East Asia at Next Biometrics, Joshua Chiu, said of the order: “The Vietnamese ID market is primed for rapid growth as government policy continues to drive demand for trusted authentication and KYC processes.”

The company described the mass production order as “modest” but noted that yearly demand for the sensor could hit 10,000 by next year.

Next also recently announced the supply of its flagship sensor to customers in Nigeria and Sri Lanka to drive financial inclusion with secure biometric authentication.

