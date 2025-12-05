FB pixel

Next Biometrics supports payment authentication in Vietnam

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Next Biometrics supports payment authentication in Vietnam
 

Next Biometrics has received a substantial production order for its fingerprint sensors from a system integrator in Vietnam.

The sensors will be integrated into a biometric authentication system for digital payments in that country, the company said an announcement. It will also be deployed for other digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) transactions.

Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, South-East Asia at Next Biometrics, Joshua Chiu, said of the order: “The Vietnamese ID market is primed for rapid growth as government policy continues to drive demand for trusted authentication and KYC processes.”

The company described the mass production order as “modest” but noted that yearly demand for the sensor could hit 10,000 by next year.

Next also recently announced the supply of its flagship sensor to customers in Nigeria and Sri Lanka to drive financial inclusion with secure biometric authentication.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Uganda MPs want clarity on biometric voting system as EC asks for more funds

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has promised to conduct a live demo of how newly acquired biometric kits will be used…

 

Ethiopia aims for Africa’s best digital payments network by 2035

Ethiopia has unveiled a strategic roadmap which aims to enable the country set up one of the leading digital payment…

 

UK tucks biometric bias reports deep into police facial recognition plan

The UK government pledged on Thursday to increase its use of facial recognition and biometrics to identify wanted suspects. The…

 

Pandemic surveillance – how AI will police the next global health crisis

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fears about AI-enabled biometric tools like facial recognition are often…

 

Behavioral Signals brings novel approach to audio deepfake detection

Deepfakes have advanced beyond the capability of leading software tools using vocal biomarkers to detect them. Fortunately, behavioral biometrics and…

 

NEC takes a stake in PopID, Tencent and Wink biometrics integrated with POS terminals

Major technology firms and payment providers are racing to replace cards and phones with face, palm and voice biometrics. Payments…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events