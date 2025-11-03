Next Biometrics supplies Basalt FAP 20 sensors for Nigeria, Sri Lanka partners

Next Biometrics has announced new orders of its flagship fingerprint sensor for two new customers enabling financial inclusion in Nigeria and Sri Lanka.

Next says the sensors have been integrated by an OEM partner which is deploying Point-Of-Sale (POS) terminals within the framework of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

In an announcement, the company said it enabled the customer to earn NIBSS certification and that it integrated its Basalt FAP 20 sensor solution for a major Nigerian bank.

According to the announcement, the devices, which are built with liveness detection capabilities to combat spoofing attacks, will be used for the issuance of Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), a biometric identification issued to bank account owners to protect accounts and facilitate Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

The Senior Vice President, Head of Sales for South-East Asia at Next Biometrics, Joshua Chiu, said “the NIBSS certification process is extremely rigorous, requiring our FAP 20 solution to meet a range of criteria, including extensive fake fingerprint detection with high accuracy.”

“Achieving this twice, with different stakeholders, shows the value of our solution to support financial inclusion and secure payments in Nigeria and around the world. Our engineers work closely with partners to shorten the development and deployment lifecycle to minimize time to market,” Chiu said, adding that the expected annual revenue for this product line is 1.4 million Norwegian Krone (about US$138,000).

Sri Lanka’s C3 Labs places order

Next also recently announced a mass production order from a Sri Lankan partner.

Per the announcement, the company said it has an order from C3 Labs to supply its Basalt FAP 20 sensors to be integrated with the customer’s self-service payment kiosks which are produced in Sri Lanka. Delivery is expected in the last quarter of this year on a small scale, but the company hopes for an increase in volume order for multiple products in the long term.

Chiu commented that the project, which is their first in Sri Lanka, is innovative and will “help busy people to move money quickly and securely,” through robust biometric authentication.

He added that “this new partnership shows the growing trust in our Basalt FAP 20 solution across use cases and a growing number of countries.”

The Head of Engineering & Production at C3 Labs, Husni Nazeer, remarked: “This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing security and operational efficiency, and we look forward to extending this collaboration into new applications in the future.”

In August, Next announced a large-scale production order for its FAP 30 Granite fingerprint sensor.

The company has seen increase volume orders in the last few years thanks to growing demand for Aadhaar L1-dertified fingerprinting devices.

