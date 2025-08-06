FB pixel

Idex Biometrics, Next Biometrics ink access control deals

Fingerprint firms look to capitalize on growing passwordless authentication market
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Idex Biometrics, Next Biometrics ink access control deals
 

A pair of new partnership deals underlines the interest in identity and access products as analysts project impressive growth figures for digital identity and IAM over the next ten years.

Idex Biometrics has signed its first technology partnership with Vietnam’s Savyint Group to roll out its new biometric FIDO Access cards across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The agreement marks a key step in Idex’s commercial expansion and underscores growing market appetite for its ID/Access product line.

Savyint will introduce Idex’s Total Access card, a FIDO-certified smart card that fuses traditional access credentials with on-card fingerprint authentication, into sectors ranging from finance and government to healthcare and education.

The deal comes as demand for secure, passwordless authentication surges in Southeast Asia. Industry forecasts project the global digital identity market to soar from $43 billion in 2025 to more than $150 billion by 2032, while the FIDO authentication segment alone is expected to exceed $5.7 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual rate of 24.4 percent. Southeast Asia’s digital economy, already worth $295 billion in 2024, is on track to hit $1 trillion by 2030.

“Digital trust represents the confidence users place in people, technology, and processes to create a secure digital ecosystem,” said Steve Hoang, CTO and Chairman of Savyint Group. “Idex’s biometric FIDO Access cards enable us to significantly strengthen and expand our identity solutions portfolio, providing the robust authentication foundation that transparent and secure digital services require.”

Anders Storbråten, CEO of Idex Biometrics, said the partnership leverages Savyint’s deep regional expertise and customer base. “Their proven expertise in customer authentication and commitment to building comprehensive digital trust ecosystems makes them an ideal partner for introducing our biometric access technology to this dynamic market,” he said.

The collaboration also forms a crucial pillar of Idex’s distributor channel strategy, providing a tested go-to-market route for its cards in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital identity markets. Both companies say the alliance lays the groundwork for broader expansion across Southeast Asia as organisations increasingly adopt zero-trust security frameworks.

Next Biometrics signs new multi-year agreement

Next Biometrics has deepened its collaboration with a U.S. identity and access management provider, extending a partnership that initially embedded Next’s sensors into the partner’s solutions. Under a new multi-year agreement, the partner will anchor its latest offering on Next’s Oyster III fingerprint authentication platform, placing an initial NOK 2.5 million ($243,633) order with deliveries slated for the third quarter of 2025.

The timing reflects growing urgency among governments and corporations to counter phishing and other cyber threats by moving toward passwordless user identification within zero-trust multi-factor authentication frameworks. Industry analysts value the global IAM market at 22.9 billion today, with forecasts projecting it will swell to $65.5 billion by 2034.

“While IAM has been around for some time, we’ve reached a tipping point and momentum is growing,” said Ulf Ritsvall, CEO of Next Biometrics, pointing to a confluence of remote working trends, an evolving threat landscape, regulatory pressures and built-in support for IAM in Windows 11 in pushing the sector.

“Our engineers have worked closely with our partner to tailor this solution to their needs and bring faster and stronger passwordless authentication to their customers globally,” he added.

Built on the Windows Biometric Framework (WBF), Oyster III replaces slower sign-in methods with on-device fingerprint matching that works on both new and existing hardware. Next’s Active Thermal sensor combines heat mapping and 3D imaging to deliver advanced liveness detection and thwart spoofing attacks, while LED prompts guide users to ensure accurate finger placement and fast authentication, according to the company.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New Zealand rolls out biometric privacy code

New Zealand has officially adopted new privacy rules for businesses and organizations that handle biometric data. The Biometric Processing Privacy…

 

NSW Parliament approves legal foundation for identity fraud protections, resources

Legislation passed in New South Wales, Australia will introduce new protections and boost existing measures against identity theft and fraud,…

 

UK Companies House sets a date for identity verification requirement

Companies House, the UK’s government-operated company registry, is introducing mandatory identity verification for company directors and people with significant control…

 

China warns against submitting biometric data in return for crypto, hinting at World

Chinese authorities are warning about the dangers of sharing biometric information, such as iris data, with foreign companies in exchange…

 

China’s certified NFC lab chooses Fime testing solutions

NFC technology is widely adopted in China for contactless authentication and access control, and Fime is set to take a…

 

Kenya re-introduces biometric patient verification to curb insurance fraud

The Kenyan government has relaunched a biometric system for the identification of patients at health facilities as part of efforts…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events