Idex Biometrics’ revenue woes force CEO ouster, strategic shift to access products

A canceled deal with Zwipe and subsequent financial trouble at Idex Biometrics have materialized into a leadership change and a reoriented strategy – what a release calls “a fundamental shift in how Idex will take its technology and products to market.”

The move comes after a strategic review by the board of directors “following the lack of revenues and low number of revenue-generating agreements secured in Q4 2024.” Its company report for the period said it was “in active discussions with key shareholders and the financial lender to enable and arrange funding for continuing operations.”

The new pivot will see Idex embrace the “unique competitive advantages” in its biometric access technology, Idex Access, in a deliberate move away from payments. Per the release, “it is believed that no other company can deliver an access product with Idex’s level of security without compromising the individual’s right to its own fingerprint.”

The firm argues that Idex Access is “not subject to outside market adoption and dependencies on third-party involvement and determination to the same degree as other market segments pursued by the company and, as such, is seen as a better way to monetize Idex’s technology in both the near future and long-term, with Idex taking full control of the product, customer journey and pricing.”

It plans to bring the IDEX Multiuse Access Card to the commercial market in Q3 2025.

In repositioning itself as primarily a provider of biometric access cards, Idex is also changing CEOs. Catharina Eklòf, who took charge in August 2024, will step down immediately as CEO, handing the role to Anders Storbråten, who has done investment banking stints at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and is affiliated with Altea AS, one of the larger shareholders in Idex.

“Organizational and budgetary changes” are also on the menu, including “a reduction in the cost base, both internally and externally.”

Idex says it will “continue to harvest from its long-standing efforts in, monitor and maintain a position in the Pay market.” Just last week, it announced a production order for biometric payment cards from Japanese manufacturing partner Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC) worth about US$50,000. Presumably, that marks its last new deal in the payments space, as it looks for revenue elsewhere.

Biometric Update was awaiting further comment from Idex at the time of publication.

