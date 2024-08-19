Idex Biometrics appoints Eklof CEO

A pair of executive hirings have been revealed in biometrics and digital ID as Idex Biometrics has promoted Catharine Eklof to CEO, and BeyondID has named Matt Torgersen as chief revenue officer. Additionally, several organizations have added to their advisors, as the UK Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group welcomed a senior Turing researcher among six new advisors to guide ethical considerations in biometrics, while Anonybit named Brian Russell to its advisory board, and FaceTec rejoined DIACC.

Idex Biometrics promotes Catherina Eklof as the new CEO

Idex Biometrics has named Catherina Eklof as its chief executive officer. This move follows her successful three-year tenure as the company’s chief commercial officer. Eklof was important in driving Idex’s transition from a component supplier to a leading biometric solutions provider, the company says.

Before joining Idex, Eklof spent nearly 12 years with Mastercard, including in several SVP roles.

“I’m delighted to announce Catharina as the new CEO of Idex Biometrics. With her leadership, and industry experience within payments and cybersecurity, Catharina is the ideal person to lead Idex into the future,” says Morten Opstad, chairman of the board of Idex Biometrics.

Eklof also wrote about the potential financial inclusion benefits of biometric payment cards in a Biometric Update guest post last September.

BeyondID names Matt Torgersen as CRO

BeyondID has named Matt Torgersen its chief revenue officer, with the aim of accelerating the company’s growth trajectory. Torgersen brings over 25 years of experience in go-to-market strategies for software and service-based companies.

“We are delighted Matt has joined BeyondID as chief revenue officer and know his leadership and experience will have an immediate impact on our customers, partners and team,” says Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID.

Anonybit brings Brian Russell to advisory board

Anonybit has appointed Brian Russell to its advisory board. With over twenty years of experience in digital identity, authentication, and AI, Russell’s addition is expected to bolster the company’s leadership team and drive advancements in cybersecurity and data protection, the company says.

“His deep understanding of digital identity and his visionary approach to technology will be instrumental as we continue to scale our solutions and redefine how personal data is secured and managed,” says Frances Zelazny, chief executive officer of Anonybit.

FaceTec rejoins DIACC

FaceTec, a company specializing in biometric authentication, has re-engaged with the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC). In a recent LinkedIn post, DIACC welcomed Jay Meier, FaceTec’s senior vice president of North American Operations.

Turing researcher joins UK biometrics ethics group

The UK government has selected six new independent expert advisors to its Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group (BFEG) to assist the Home Office. These recruits will guide the institution on the ethical considerations and implications associated with biometrics, forensics, machine learning, and complex data sets. The appointed advisors will serve an initial term of three years.

Alan Turing Institute Senior Researcher and Northumbria University Professor Marion Oswald is among the team’s additions, along with Dr. Malcolm Oswald, Giles Herdale, and Dr. Matt James.

As UK police continue to increase their use of facial recognition, biometric data, and AI, Northumbria University is investigating the ethical implications of implementing these technologies. Marion Oswald is leading the investigation, and pointed out earlier this year that while the police’s use of these technologies has the potential to effectively utilize data in crime prevention and detection, it also raises concerns about disproportionality and infringement upon fundamental rights.

“Their appointment will further strengthen and complement the very considerable expertise on our panel. This is an exciting time for BFEG, whose work addresses some of the most challenging and cutting-edge ethical issues today,” says Professor Mark Watson-Gandy OBE, Chair of BFEG.

