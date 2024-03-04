Idex develops accessible biometric payment card solution with UK fintech

Fingerprint biometrics provider Idex Biometrics is collaborating with Accomplish Financial, an international payments provider, to create a biometric payment program for those with visual or memory impairments and those with other accessibility needs.

The program is in response to the European Accessibility Act 2025, which will require businesses to introduce accessible payment methods. Currently, in the UK alone, there are 2 million visually impaired individuals, 11 million citizens aged 65 or older, and over 1 million people suffering from dementia.

The payment system “makes it easier and more secure to pay for the visually- and memory impaired, removing the obstacles of remembering PINs and avoiding the issue of ‘tap code to glass terminals’,” says Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics, in a statement. “Digital inclusion is critical for economic growth and a key priority for all: EU governments, interest organizations and corporations,” she continues.

“Ensuring everyone is included should be a core responsibility of all financial service providers and, in the ever-evolving digital economy, it is sometimes overlooked that certain groups are underserved,” says Accomplish Financial founder Guy Raymond El Khoury.

“This project is especially satisfying as it simultaneously encompasses two of our core values: making the world a better place by doing good and offering the payment industry the most innovative products possible,” he says.

The biometric payment program will accelerate the launches of the Idex Pay biometric card. Idex also recently released biometric metal payment cards with Idex Pay in collaboration with Eastern Bank.

Article Topics

accessibility | biometric cards | biometric payments | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Idex Biometrics