Idex books orders from around the world for biometric access and payment cards

Idex Biometrics has announced the multi-continental launch of biometric payment cards with smart document provider Toppan Gravity. Taiwan-based smart card provider AuthenTrend Technology is one among a growing number of global customers who have placed orders for Idex’s fingerprint biometric sensors for access control.

Idex and Toppan launch biometric payment cards in 3 regions

Idex and Toppan Gravity are introducing biometric payment cards with Idex Pay fingerprint authentication to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Toppan Gravity produces over 30 million payment cards annually and works with over 500 banks, governments, and corporations around the world. Toppan Gravity has placed an initial order for Idex Pay, with cards expected to reach the market by early 2024.

“We are committed to meeting the growing global demand for biometric payment cards. By harnessing the power of the Idex Biometrics state-of-the-art technology platform, we are poised to redefine payment convenience,” says Toppan Gravity Head of Payments Michael Hraschan.

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter as we collaborate to advance secure payments and digital authentication, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology,” he continues.

In October, Toppan Gravity announced the acquisition of Columbian payment card manufacturer Hogier Gartner & Cía.

Idex receives orders from customers around the world

Idex has also announced it has received orders from customers around the world for biometric sensors to be used for authentication and crypto management in light of a recent increasing demand for hack-resistant digital security measures.

The company has begun shipping sensors and full solutions to customers in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. including AuthenTrend Technology, a Taiwan-based company that provides FIDO2 certified smart cards to customers around the world.

In May, the two companies announced a collaborative partnership to develop biometric smart cards with Idex’s fingerprint authentication.

“The intensified order intake from several technology providers of passwordless consumer applications in digital authentication and crypto management is a strong sign of market take-up,” comments Idex Biometrics CCO Catharina Eklof.

