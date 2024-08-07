Zwipe expands biometric access control market presence with 3 partnerships

Zwipe has formed three integration partnerships to build its Zwipe Access fingerprint biometric cards into complete access control systems.

A partnership with ABC Security Access Systems is intended to enhance Zwipe’s market presence in Canada, catering to a diverse range of industries such as retail, government, commercial, and institutional sectors.

Zwipe’s offering includes a biometric security card with encrypted fingerprint templates stored directly on the card’s chip. This embedded data mitigates the risk of data breaches and helps organizations comply with data privacy and protection laws, the company says.

The announcement states that this collaboration will allow the combined system to be integrated into existing security infrastructure, which can benefit ABC Security Access Systems’ clients.

“Zwipe Access stands out as a remarkable addition to our lineup of security technologies for physical access control, offering integrated multifactor authentication through biometrics at a fraction of the cost of alternative methods,” says Puneet Grover, Integrated Systems Manager ABC Security Access Systems. “We are enthusiastic about introducing this exceptional card solution, which not only strengthens security measures but also addresses contemporary hygiene considerations.”

Zwipe has also joined forces with Axys to make its biometric smartcard available to Axys’s global customer base. Some of these clients are in diverse sectors, such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and critical infrastructure

Axys benefits from Zwipe’s data privacy compliance and security implementation. “We are excited to collaborate with AXYS and enable them to deliver genuine multifactor biometric authentication to their valued customers,” says Robert Puskaric, president and chief executive officer of Zwipe.

ZKTeco builds Zwipe Access into Armatura access control

Another collaboration involves Zwipe and ZKTeco Europe, and focuses on delivering high-security systems across Europe. This partnership consists of integrating Zwipe’s biometric cards with ZKTeco’s Armatura to enhance the security of physical access control.

“We look forward to developing and strengthening biometric-enabled access control solutions with ZKTeco. Combined, our technologies will provide enhanced security access control for organizations worldwide,” Puskaric says.

