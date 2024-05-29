Zwipe partners to launch biometric access cards in 4 European countries

Plasticard-ZFT, a manufacturer specializing in plastic cards, smart cards, and ID media, has forged a partnership with Zwipe to introduce biometric access cards across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Zwipe Access distinguishes itself as a card-based fingerprint access control solution, ensuring that the cardholder’s biometric data remains securely stored within the card itself, eliminating the need for centralized biometric databases.

Christian Reuther, managing director of Plasticard-ZFT, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Zwipe’s innovative biometric card technology.

“Under this collaboration, Plasticard-ZFT will be distributing biometric-enabled access cards in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This partnership marks a significant enhancement to our portfolio, as Zwipe Access offers two-factor authentication using biometrics sensor and matching on card,” Reuther adds.

Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe, hails the partnership with Plasticard-ZFT as a milestone that not only strengthens Zwipe’s foothold in the European market but also underscores the rising demand for biometric access control solutions. Puskaric notes that Zwipe’s expertise in biometric access card technology will empower Plasticard-ZFT to deliver innovative, secure, and convenient access solutions to customers.

Elsewhere, Zwipe and Ermes srl, a provider of identification and security solutions, have entered into a distribution agreement where Ermes will distribute Zwipe’s biometric access cards, known as Zwipe Access, throughout Italy.

Zwipe Access cards utilize biometric capture and matching technology, storing the cardholder’s encrypted fingerprint template directly within the card’s smart chip during issuance.

“We are happy to partner with Ermes srl, a leading security solution distributor. We look forward to developing and strengthening the relationship with the Italian security market thanks to our local expertise and support, as well as supporting Ermes srl to deliver best- in-class access control solutions to integration partners,” says Robert Puskaric, president and CEO of Zwipe.

As part of the agreement, Zwipe has secured an initial order from Ermes for Demo Kits of the Zwipe Access biometric cards. These kits will be used to showcase the technology to potential end users, demonstrating the enhanced security and convenience offered by Zwipe’s biometric solutions.

Zwipe also recently struck a deal with SCAP to distribute its biometric access control cards in France.

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Zwipe | Zwipe Access