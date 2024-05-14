Biometric smart cards deployed to new markets for improved payment, access security

A collaboration between Money Carer, Tag Systems, and Fingerprint Cards has led to the development of a biometric-enabled carer card aimed at enhancing security measures in financial management for individuals unable to handle their finances independently. Money Carer, known for its financial services catering to vulnerable individuals in the UK, plays a key role in this partnership by focusing on the enhancement of the existing card for personal care workers.

The initial carer card introduced in 2010 relied on PIN-based authentication. The new biometric-enabled card incorporates sensor technology that necessitates the user to place their thumb or finger on the sensor and then tap to complete a transaction at the point of sale. This integration of biometric sensors into the cards ensures a higher level of reliability and security.

“For many of our clients, especially those with memory or visual impairments, the PIN on a payment card is a barrier that restricts financial inclusivity. With biometrics, our clients will never have to remember or input a PIN again, opening doors to financial autonomy that were previously closed,” says Sean Tyrer, CEO of Money Carer.

Fingerprint Cards brings value to the partnership with its second-generation T-Shape sensor module, software platform, and algorithm. Tag Systems’ Biometric Card as a Service (BCaaS) offering, which includes payment processing, streamlines the issuance of these advanced cards, facilitating Money Carer’s transition from traditional card systems to advanced biometric-based solutions.

Idex cards reach another Asian country

Idex Biometrics has signed up a customer it describes as “an innovative challenger bank” in a country in South Asia which is unnamed, but a market first for Idex, according to a company announcement.

The company has been introducing biometric payment cards in South Asia to take advantage of the rapidly growing digital payments market in the region. The NMI 2024 Payment Trends Report indicates that about 75 percent of global payment transactions occur in Asia, demonstrating the region’s strong presence and acceptance of these technologies.

“Our strong base of card manufacturers in South Asia, combined with IDEX Pay market customized implementation programs, are enabling accelerated adoption of biometric payments,” says Catharina Eklof, chief commercial officer of Idex Biometrics.

Eklof recently discussed the growth of biometric cards in the Asian market with Biometric Update in the context of a deal in Bangladesh.

Access control partner for Zwipe in europe

Zwipe has partnered with PCB & Security Europe S.L. to expand its presence in the Spanish and Portuguese markets further. PCB & Security Europe will be key in leveraging their deep understanding of local markets and strong customer base to drive market penetration.

As part of this collaboration, Zwipe has received an initial order from PCB & Security Europe for “LEGIC advant Biometric Cards. These cards will be used in pilot programs to showcase the advantages of biometric access control systems. By selecting key LEGIC users in Spain for these pilot programs, the technology’s effectiveness will be demonstrated in real-world scenarios.

“The initial order of LEGIC advant Biometric Cards underscores the significant potential metric access control in Spain, and we look forward to collaborating with PCB & Security Europe to deliver these advanced solutions to a wider audience,” says Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe.

