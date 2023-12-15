Tag certified for biometric Mastercards, Zwipe and HID introduce recycled PVC cards

Financial institutions can now issue Mastercard-branded payment cards made by Tag Systems with biometric sensors from Fingerprint Cards. Additionally, Zwipe and HID have collaborated to release biometric smart cards made from 100 percent recycled PVC, which the partners say are the first of their kind.

Biometric cards from Tag Systems receive Mastercard Certification

The biometric cards from global card manufacturer Tag Systems are now Mastercard certified, according to an announcement. The card uses a biometric fingerprint sensor from Fingerprint Cards AB and the STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio platform. Banks can now issue Mastercard-branded biometric payment cards.

The second generation T-Shape (T2) sensor module, software platform, and algorithm from Fingerprint Cards AB will be used in Tag Systems’ biometric cards as per an agreement between the two companies from 2022.

The T2 sensors increase image quality and processing speed while also being more power efficient than the previous model, Fingerprint Cards says. The new model also has added privacy layers and uses advanced encryption.

“With this certification, we are excited to support our partners in issuing top-of-wallet biometric cards that utilize Fingerprints and ST latest technologies,” said Tag Systems CEO Jon Neeraas in the announcement.

Idex‘ biometric payment card also achieved its Mastercard certification earlier this year.

Zwipe releases biometric smart card made from recycled PVC

At the same time, biometric payment and access card company Zwipe announced it has partnered with identity provider HID Global to release Zwipe Pay biometric smart cards made from recycled PVC.

Roughly 3 billion payment cards, most of which are made of PVC, are issued each year throughout the world. By using HID’s recycled PVC instead of new material, manufacturers can reduce waste and limit the introduction of new plastic.

HID offers a prelaminate made from fully recycled materials specifically for the production of biometric smart cards. The cards would use Zwipe Pay’s IC Module and fingerprint sensor.

More than 500 million cards made from recycled plastic will be distributed in 2023, and over one billion cards are expected to be distributed by 2025.

Now, manufacturers can produce more environmentally friendly biometric cards that adhere to Mastercard Card Quality Management requirements, one of which is to use sustainable materials in any new card issued by 2028.

“Our partnership with Zwipe represents a bold step towards a future where secure, convenient, and eco-friendly solutions meet at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility,” says HID VP of Lux-Ident Business Unit Martin Brezina in the announcement.

