New biometric card platform from STMicroelectronics wins CES Innovation Award

STMicroelectronics has won a CES 2022 Innovation Award for the STPayBio technology that backs its biometric cards platform, STPay-Topaz-Bio.

The technology is used as a foundational piece for biometric payment cards, but teams are studying the use of similar cards for health care and access control applications, according to the announcement.

The STPay-Topaz-Bio platform facilitates the development of biometric systems-on-cards, STMicroelectronics says, handling fingerprint enrollment, template creation, power management, and the authentication process. The platform includes an ST31N600 Secure Element, a 40-nm Arm SecurCore SC000 core, and a STM32L443 image-processing chip. The platform runs on an operating system compliant with Java Card 3.0.5 and GlobalPlatform 2.3.1 to support developers.

The ST31N600 microcontroller was updated by the company in November, when the STPay-Topaz-Bio was unveiled at Trustech.

STMicroelectronics and Fingerprint Cards began collaborating to integrate the STPayBio technology with FPC’s T-Shape 2 biometric sensor module last year.

The company says STPay-Topaz-Bio not only allows contactless payment limits to be lifted and PINs to be eliminated, but also meets the efficiency challenge presented by cards’ physical requirements. It does this by powering more components than the previous generation of contactless cards using the same NFC technology. STMicroelectronics engineers have also optimized the hardware for storage and computational performance, and the platform guarantees the fastest processing times, according to the announcement.

A previous generation of the platform was launched in 2019.

The new solution is currently being demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | payments | research and development | STMicroelectronics | STPay-Topaz-Bio