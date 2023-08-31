Idex’ biometric payment card receives full certification from Mastercard

The biometric payment card bundle from Idex Biometrics made up of a sensor from Idex, a payments module with a secure element, a card inlay and an operating system has earned a Conformity Compliance Statement (CCS) from Mastercard.

The approval gives Idex full Mastercard certification, according to the company announcement. The step is the final one in Mastercard’s Compliance Assessment and Security Testing (CAST). Manufacturers can use this certification to obtain Letter of Approval (LoA) without going through their own compliance tests, making time to market faster and less expensive, Idex explains. The biometrics developers’ latest sensor passed Mastercard’s Fingerprint Test Assessment Summary (FTAS) earlier this year.

Idex further says its payment cards have already been selected by 15 global and regional card manufacturers and resellers.

Idex’ integrated solution includes the Linxens EMV module with an Infineon SLC38B secure element, as well as payment applets to back payments for consumers around the world.

“With its excellent RF performance, increased number of interfaces, and computation power, SLC38B is the right fit for biometric smart cards, enabling seamless user experiences,” says Infineon

“This is a significant accomplishment for IDEX Biometrics and our partners, Infineon and Linxens,” states Idex Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani in the announcement. “Together we are bringing to market a top-of-the-line biometric solution to card manufacturers, issuers and banks, featuring the highest levels of user experience and functionality.”

Idex also supplies the TrustedBio authentication package of biometric sensors and software for Idemia’s F.CODE cards, which received an LoA from Mastercard in late-2021.

