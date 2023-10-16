Zwipe’s biometric access control cards go global with Schneider partnership

Biometric access control and payment card maker Zwipe continues its push toward profitability with a new deal with Schneider Electric that could help it capture global clients.

Zwipe will provide its “biometric system-on-card” solution to Schneider Electric’s access control and video surveillance division Security Solutions Group and its customers. The Paris-based automation and energy management multinational works with clients in airports, transportation, healthcare, data centers, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, government and education.

The product is called Zwipe Access, and it stores encrypted biometric fingerprint data in access cards using smart chips.

Zwipe Access is among the two products that the company has been promoting in order to increase profitability after announcing cuts to its R&D and marketing expenses in June. The cuts have also affected its headcount: In September, the company announced the departure of C-level executive Eric Mercer.

The company says in a release that its Access solution will be integrated with Schneider Electric’s access control systems Continum and Security Expert, as well as a wide array of other access control system providers.

“Our unique solution enables fast and clean biometric identity verification while eliminating the risks associated with lost or stolen access cards,” says Robert Puskaric, President and CEO of Zwipe. “We welcome this partnership with Schneider Electric and look forward to helping them put true multifactor biometric authentication in the hands of their customers.”

The Oslo, Norway-headquartered company has been making other deals for its access control solutions this month, including access control integrator NCS and Italian access control company Sintesi. In September, it inked an agreement with Swedish security company Access World Technic (AWT).

Its other strategic product, biometric payment card solution Zwipe Pay, has also been making inroads.

Last week, Zwipe joined payment card technical standards group EMVCo to work on the organization’s “Biometric on Card” project. The project is focused on formulating performance, security and evaluation requirements for biometric payment cards. Earlier this year, Mastercard approved BCC payment cards built with Zwipe’s Pay platform.

